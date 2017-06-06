June 6 Era Resources Inc:

* Era announces shareholder approval of going private transaction

* Arrangement was approved by 99.89% of 118.6 million votes cast by shareholders

* Expects to apply for final court approval of arrangement on June 7, 2017

* Going-private transaction was approved by 99.89% of votes cast by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at meeting