UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 16 Eratat Lifestyle Ltd
* Liquidators' investigations indicate that company is hopelessly insolvent
* Liquidators' investigations indicate that despite attempts made by jm for 30 months, there is no prospect for any corporate rescue of co
* On 17 May, SGX-ST advised that co will be removed from official list of mainboard of SGX-ST on 19 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources