July 31 (Reuters) - Erawan Group Pcl:

* Flooding in Sakon Nakhon province on 28 July 2017 has severely affected in many areas of the province

* Incident has no material impact on our group performance

* Flooding in Sakon Nakhon Province on 28 July 2017 has affected one of the hotels of the Erawan Group Plc.

* Expect to resume operation of this hotel in the next 2-4 weeks depending on the water level