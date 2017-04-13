April 13 Ergomed Plc:

* Neil Clark will step down as a director of Ergomed Plc with effect from 16 april 2017

* Clark leaving to become chief executive officer of Destiny Pharma Limited

* dr. Jan petracek will step into role of chief executive officer of primevigilance