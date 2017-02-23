BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb to sell manufacturing facility to SK Biotek Co
* Bristol-Myers Squibb to sell manufacturing facility in swords, Ireland to SK Biotek Co., Ltd.
Feb 23 Cigna Corp:
* Cigna names four proven and tenured leaders to executive team
* CFO McCarthy to retire summer 2017; Palmer named successor
* Promoted three key leaders to its enterprise leadership team (ELT) effective immediately
* Says a fourth executive will join ELT later this year upon departure of current chief financial officer
* New appointments include Christopher Hocevar, Michael Triplett, Alan Muney And Eric Palmer
* Eric Palmer, who becomes deputy chief financial officer, will join ELT as Cigna's CFO this summer upon retirement of current CFO Tom Mccarthy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, June 16 Zalando wants to double in size by 2020, it's co-chief executive said on Friday, as Europe's biggest pure online fashion retailer announced new partnerships with Nike, H&M Weekday brand and the Bestseller group.
PARIS, June 16 Budget carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle hopes to have deal set up with either easyJet or Ryanair this year that would bring short-haul passengers to its long-haul network.