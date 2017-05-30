BRIEF-Engility Holdings wins $16.2 million contract
Engility holdings inc says won a $16.2 million contract to support office of Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, Systems Engineering
May 30 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
* Erik Ekudden named Group CTO for Ericsson
* Says Ekudden will be responsible for building on Ericsson's strength in technology to support new and existing customers, focusing on innovation to transform the networks for the future
* For the past seven years, Ekudden has been responsible for Ericsson's technology strategies and industry activities
Ekudden joined Ericsson in 1993, holding various positions within research and development.
Bain to be main investor, putting up $7.7 bln in equity
Unipixel and GIS execute agreement for joint development of touch sensors for flexible display