March 7 Ericsson

* Francisco partners to invest in Ericsson's iconectiv business

* Says private equity firm Francisco Partners will invest $200 million to acquire a 16.7 pct ownership at an implied total valuation of iconectiv of approximately $1.20 billion

* Says $200 million will be transferred to Ericsson as a dividend, which Ericsson expects to receive in Q3 2017

* Says transaction has no material impact on Ericsson group income