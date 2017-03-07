UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 7 Ericsson
* Francisco partners to invest in Ericsson's iconectiv business
* Says private equity firm Francisco Partners will invest $200 million to acquire a 16.7 pct ownership at an implied total valuation of iconectiv of approximately $1.20 billion
* Says $200 million will be transferred to Ericsson as a dividend, which Ericsson expects to receive in Q3 2017
* Says transaction has no material impact on Ericsson group income Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources