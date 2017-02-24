Feb 24 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
* Says launches euro corporate bonds
* Says Ericsson issuing two bonds of eur 500m each, maturing
in 2021 and 2024
* Says strong and widespread investor demand
* one Euro denominated 500 million 4-year bond with a fixed
coupon rate of 0.875 pct and one Euro denominated 500 million
7-year bond with a fixed coupon rate of 1.875 pct
* Says bonds will extend Ericsson's well diversified
maturity profile and proceeds will be used to refinance debt
maturing in 2017 and for general corporate purposes
