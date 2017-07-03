BRIEF-Monogram to be acquired for $12 per share in cash by Greystar led fund
* Monogram to be acquired for $12.00 per share in cash by Greystar led fund
July 3 Erin Energy Corp
* Erin Energy - on June 29, Daniel Ogbonna resigned as senior vice president and CFO of co effective as of close of business on june 30 - sec filing
* Erin Energy - at present, co does not plan to immediately recommend CFO replacement, but will review and assess potential candidates
* Erin Energy - in interim, CFO duties will be delegated to Manuel Mondragon, Kent Gilliam, and Dippo Bello Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2sy0PHw) Further company coverage:
* Co, part of Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, intends to headquarter its post-Brexit EU operations in Luxembourg
WASHINGTON, July 4 The U.S. government has sought to intervene in Apple's appeal against an EU order to pay back up to 13 billion euros ($14.8 billion) in Irish taxes, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.