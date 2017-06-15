June 15 Eris Lifesciences Ltd

* Eris Lifesciences Ltd - allots 1.29 crore equity shares at 603 rupees per equity share aggregating to Rs. 779.43 crore to 21 anchor investors

* Initial public offer to open on Friday 16 june, 2017, and to close on Tuesday 20th june, 2017

* Eris Lifesciences Ltd - price band fixed from Rs. 600 to Rs. 603 per equity share