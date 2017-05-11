May 11 Ernest Borel Holdings Ltd:

* Entered into non-legally binding mou with vendor

* Mou in relation to its proposed acquisition of entire issued share capital of target company

* Proposed consideration for proposed acquisition is expected to be about HK$50 million

* Target company is Top Win International Trading Limited

* Co shall pay a refundable initial deposit in amount of HK$25 million to vendor within 5 business days from date of MOU