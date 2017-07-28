FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Eros international qtrly loss per share $0.04
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#Pakistan
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
North Korea claims all of U.S. within missile range
North Korea claims all of U.S. within missile range
North Korea claims all of U.S. within missile range
North Korea claims all of U.S. within missile range
North Korea claims all of U.S. within missile range
North Korea claims all of U.S. within missile range
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 28, 2017 / 12:12 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Eros international qtrly loss per share $0.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Eros International Plc:

* Eros International qtrly ‍revenues $52.7 million versus $65.1 million​

* Says Eros Now on target to achieve 6-8 million paid subscribers at end of FY2018

* Says ‍as of June 2017, Eros Now paying subscribers increased by 38% to 2.9 million as compared with 2.1 million paying subscribers as of March 2017​

* Says "confident we will go back to being free cash flow positive in fiscal 2018"

* Qtrly loss per share $0.04

* Says Eros has "strong" pre-sales visibility through television sales for FY 2018 slate

* Says "expect to file a shelf for a potential capital raise soon after this earnings"

* Says as of June 2017,Eros Now paying subscribers increased by 38 percent to 2.9 million,compared with 2.1 million paying subscribers as of March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.