May 18 ERYTECH PHARMA SA:

* CASH BALANCE OF EUR 30.5 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2017

* REPORTED POSITIVE PHASE 2B DATA FROM FRENCH MULTI-CENTER STUDY OF ERYASPASE FOR TREATMENT OF METASTATIC PANCREATIC CANCER

* LAUNCHED AN INVESTIGATOR-INITIATED PHASE 2 STUDY OF ERYASPASE (GRASPA®) IN ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA (ALL)

* Q1 NET LOSS EUR 6.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 4.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING LOSS EUR 6.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 4.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* LOOK FORWARD TO RESUBMISSION OF OUR EUROPEAN MAA FOR GRASPA IN RELAPSED AND REFRACTORY ALL, REGULATORY INTERACTIONS REGARDING OUR FURTHER DEVELOPMENTS IN ALL AND PANCREATIC CANCER BOTH IN EUROPE AND US, AND PHASE 2 RESULTS OF OUR AML STUDY

* NET PROCEEDS OF LAST APRIL PRIVATE PLACEMENT, OF THE ORDER OF € 64.5 MILLION, TO ENABLE CO TO FINANCE FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF CANDIDATE PRODUCTS