BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
March 2 Erytech Pharma SA:
* FY no revenue versus no revenue year ago
* FY net loss amounts to 22.0 million euros ($23.1 million) versus a loss of 15.0 million euros a year ago
* FY operating loss is 22.5 million euros versus a loss of 15.6 million euros a year ago
Cash position at Dec 31 37.7 million euros
Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders
ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders