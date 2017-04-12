April 12 Erytech Pharma SA:

* Launches capital increase by issuing new shares with par value of 0.10 euros per share

* Capital increase, amounting to approximately 50 million euros ($53.0 million), is reserved for a certain category of investors Source text: bit.ly/2ptSEWw Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9432 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)