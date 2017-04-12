BRIEF-SHL appoints Yossi Vadnagra as CFO
* Appoints Yossi Vadnagra As Cfo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 12 Erytech Pharma SA:
* Launches capital increase by issuing new shares with par value of 0.10 euros per share
* Capital increase, amounting to approximately 50 million euros ($53.0 million), is reserved for a certain category of investors Source text: bit.ly/2ptSEWw Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9432 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Appoints Yossi Vadnagra As Cfo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Aurobindo Pharma - receives USFDA approval for Sevelamer Carbonate Oral Suspension
* Says Zydus Cadila receives final approval from U.S. FDA for Acyclovir for Injection USP.