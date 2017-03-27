March 27 Erytech Pharma SA:

* Erytech reports positive Phase 2b data for Eryaspase for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer

* Primary progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) endpoints met in patients with low asparagine synthetase (ASNS)

* Statistically significant improvement of OS and pfs in entire patient population

* Announced positive topline results from its phase 2b clinical study evaluating its product candidate, eryaspase (GRASPA)

Multicenter, randomized Phase 2b study met its prespecified co-primary endpoints