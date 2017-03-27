March 27 Erytech Pharma SA:
* Erytech reports positive Phase 2b data for Eryaspase for
the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer
* Primary progression-free survival (PFS) and overall
survival (OS) endpoints met in patients with low asparagine
synthetase (ASNS)
* Statistically significant improvement of OS and pfs in
entire patient population
* Announced positive topline results from its phase 2b
clinical study evaluating its product candidate, eryaspase
(GRASPA)
* Multicenter, randomized Phase 2b study met its
prespecified co-primary endpoints
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom:)