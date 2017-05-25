Brazil's Itaú drops out of bidding for Argentina's Patagonia
SAO PAULO, June 21 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Latin America's largest bank by assets, has decided not to make a binding offer to acquire control of Argentine lender Banco Patagonia SA.
May 25 ESCO Technologies Inc:
* ESCO announces acquisition of global utility solutions provider
* Terms of transaction were not disclosed
* Expects to maintain operations of Morgan Schaffer at its current location in Montreal, Quebec, Canada
* ESCO Technologies Inc says that it has acquired assets of Morgan Schaffer Inc
* Business, which will join Doble Engineering & NRG Systems as part of ESCO's USG operating segment, has annualized sales of about $25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* WestRock to acquire assets from Island Container Corp and Combined Container Industries Llc
June 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday: