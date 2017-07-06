MetLife says to buy bond fund manager Logan Circle for $250 mln
* Buying fixed-income focused manager for $250 mln - statement
July 6 Eshraq Properties Company
* Board ratifies sale of co's shares in Ward Holdings Ltd
* Board approves liquidation of investments in Saudi stocks
* Board approves sale of property in U.S. at best opportunity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, July 7 IRB Brasil Resseguros SA, Brazil's largest reinsurer, filed on Friday a plan for an initial public offering in the São Paulo Stock Exchange, adding to a wave of listings despite mounting political turmoil.
* Tremont Mortgage trust files for IPO of up to $100 million - sec filing