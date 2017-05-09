May 9 Electro Scientific Industries Inc

* ESI announces fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.54

* Q4 revenue $49.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $42.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2018 non-gaap earnings per share $0.15 to $0.20

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09

* Sees Q1 2018 revenue $60 million

* Electro Scientific Industries-expect to incur about $1-2 million of restructuring charges and $3.5 to $4.5 million of inventory and asset impairments in Q1 2018

* Orders in Q4 were $82.3 million, compared to $55.6 million last year and $44.1 million in prior quarter