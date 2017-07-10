FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ESL Partners, Edward Lampert announce material change to previous early warning report
July 10, 2017 / 1:16 PM / 20 hours ago

BRIEF-ESL Partners, Edward Lampert announce material change to previous early warning report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Sears Canada Inc-

* ESL Partners, L.P. and Edward S. Lampert announce material change to previous early warning report

* ESL and Fairholme are evaluating, discussing and considering a potential negotiated transaction with sears canada inc and its subsidiaries

* ESL and Fairholme may engage in discussions, either together or individually, with sears canada

* ESL Partners and affiliates own about 45.3 percent of outstanding common shares of sears canada

* ESL and Fairholme capital have engaged canadian legal counsel to represent them in connection with sears canada's proceedings under ccaa - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

