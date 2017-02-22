BRIEF-Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
Feb 22 Esperion Therapeutics Inc
* Esperion provides bempedoic acid development program update; reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Esperion Therapeutics Inc - expects full-year 2017 net cash used in operating activities to be approximately $125 to $135 million
* Esperion Therapeutics Inc says estimates that current cash resources are sufficient to fund operations into early 2019
* Qtrly loss per share $1.29
* Esperion Therapeutics Inc - company estimates that current cash resources are sufficient to fund operations into early 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Orbcomm Inc - issued and sold to Inthinc Holdings, Llc,1.6 million shares of co's common at a purchase price of $9.66 per share - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2twLtyO Further company coverage:
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14