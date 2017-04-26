UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 26 ESPN President John Skipper:
* ESPN President John Skipper in a memo to employees says "we will implement changes in our talent lineup this week"
* Says "limited number of other positions will also be affected and a handful of new jobs will be posted to fill various needs" - memo Source text - (es.pn/2oLHDjs)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources