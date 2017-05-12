BRIEF-RealPage acquires American Utility Management
* Realpage inc - purchase price of approximately $70 million
May 12 ESPRINET SPA:
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 2.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 SALES EUR 745.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 615.4 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: reut.rs/2qb1YlF Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Realpage inc - purchase price of approximately $70 million
* Shares to start trading on June 30 (Adds comments from investors, bankers, source familiar with company)
* Total system services inc - financial terms of long-term agreement were not disclosed