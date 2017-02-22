Feb 22 Esprit Holdings Ltd

* HY reveneue HK$8.32 billion versus HK$9.32 billion

* HY profit attributable to shareholders of company HK$61 million versus loss of HK$238 million

* Board has resolved not to declare an interim dividend for six months ended 31 December 2016

* Expect in second half of this financial year a similar development as observed in first half

* "We remain cautious in terms of capex investments"