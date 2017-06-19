BRIEF-Avenue Therapeutics sees IPO priced between $5-$7/shr
* Avenue Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 5.0 million shares of common stock to be priced between $5 and $7 per share - SEC filing
June 19 Esquire Financial Holdings Inc
* Launch of its initial public offering of 1.80 million shares of co's common stock
* Initial public offering price is currently estimated to be between $14.00 and $16.00 per share
* Common stock is expected to trade on nasdaq capital market under symbol "ESQ."
* To use proceeds to support growth in loan portfolio of wholly-owned banking subsidiary Esquire Bank, National Association Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 U.S. meal kit company Home Chef is exploring options including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said, as its biggest competitor, Blue Apron Holdings Inc, prepares to go public and Amazon.com Inc circles its turf.
* Two Harbors Investment Corp announces agreement to contribute its commercial real estate assets to Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. In connection with Granite Point IPO