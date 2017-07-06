MetLife says to buy bond fund manager Logan Circle for $250 mln
* Buying fixed-income focused manager for $250 mln - statement
July 6 ESR-REIT:
* Proposed divestment of 87 Defu Lane 10
* RBC investor services trust singapore entered into an agreement with NC Precision Pte. Ltd
* agreement for proposed sale of remaining leasehold interest in 87 Defu lane 10 Singapore for S$17.5 million Source text (reut.rs/2utrAKE) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, July 7 IRB Brasil Resseguros SA, Brazil's largest reinsurer, filed on Friday a plan for an initial public offering in the São Paulo Stock Exchange, adding to a wave of listings despite mounting political turmoil.
* Tremont Mortgage trust files for IPO of up to $100 million - sec filing