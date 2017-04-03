April 3 Essa Pharma Inc

* Essa Pharma provides clinical study update and announces presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research annual meeting

* Essa Pharma Inc - EPI-506 continues to be very well-tolerated through six patient cohorts at escalating doses in phase 1 dose trial

* Essa Pharma - intends to submit data from phase 1 clinical trial to scientific meeting, sees announcing updated results by end of Q2 2017 for EPI-506