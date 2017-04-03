April 3 Essar Investments Ltd:

* Essar announces sale of Aegis to capital square partners

* Sale marks Essar's complete exit from bpo business

* Transaction likely to close during Q1 of FY17/18, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions

* Net proceeds of this sale will be used to retire Essar's debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)