US STOCKS-Wall St slides as tech wreck resumes
* Indexes down: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P 0.50 pct, Nasdaq 0.94 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
April 26 Essendant Inc:
* Essendant reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.25
* Q1 gaap loss per share $5.15
* Q1 revenue fell 6.1 percent to $1.3 billion
* 2017 net sales are expected to be flat to down 4 pct
* Says adjusted diluted earnings per share expected to improve sequentially throughout 2017
* Janet Zelenka has been appointed chief financial officer, effective may 26, 2017
* Zelenka will succeed Earl Shanks as cfo who will be retiring from company
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $1.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes down: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P 0.50 pct, Nasdaq 0.94 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 15 Shares of Apple have been more bruised than those of other Silicon Valley heavyweights by a technology stock selloff this week, with many on Wall Street cautious following the iPhone maker's rally in recent months.
June 15 Uber Technologies Inc was sued on Thursday by a woman who said top executives at the company improperly obtained her medical records after she was raped by a driver in India, according to court documents.