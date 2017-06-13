June 13 Essendant Inc

* Says CEO and President Robert B. Aiken Jr resigned

* Essendant Inc - board appointed richard d. Phillips as interim president and chief executive officer of companies

* Essendant - aiken's resignation as director, board has reduced size of full board from 10 to 9 by eliminating class ii director position held by aiken

* Essendant - board has formed search committee, retained an independent search firm to assist in process of selecting a permanent ceo