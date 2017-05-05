BRIEF-MRC Allied Inc clarifies regarding news article
* Refers to businessmirror article titled “MRC Allied to spend P80b-P100b to generate 1,000 MW in 5 years.”
May 5 Essent Group Ltd:
* Essent Group Ltd reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.72
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net premiums earned for Q1 were $117.7 million versus $94.4 million in Q1 of 2016
* Qtrly total revenues $127.6 million versus $102.5 million
* Combined ratio for Q1 was 34.0 pct, versus 33.1 pct in Q4 2016 and 37.2 pct in Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* REPORTED ON FRIDAY 2016 OPERATING PROFIT OF 570,000 EUROS VERSUS 3.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
* Lantess International Ltd sells 11.2 million shares of Porto Group for EGP 4.6 million