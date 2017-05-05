May 5 Essent Group Ltd:

* Essent Group Ltd reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.72

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net premiums earned for Q1 were $117.7 million versus $94.4 million in Q1 of 2016

* Qtrly total revenues $127.6 million versus $102.5 million

* Combined ratio for Q1 was 34.0 pct, versus 33.1 pct in Q4 2016 and 37.2 pct in Q1 2016