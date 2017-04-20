UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 20 Essentra Plc:
* Trading update
* Trading for financial year to date has been in line with board's expectations
* Like-for-like revenue modestly declined as anticipated,
* Trend in all three divisions in Q1 2017 improved compared with each of previous two quarters
* Component solutions and filter products have entered 2017 on a much more stable footing
* Health & personal care packaging is continuing to receive specific short-term focus and remedial action
* Confirms its expectation for a reduction in group like-for-like revenue and adjusted operating profit in FY 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources