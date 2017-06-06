June 6 Essentra Plc:

* Divestment of consumer packaging site in Bristol

* ‍Announces divestment of its consumer packaging site in Bristol, UK to Broomco (4294) Limited, an affiliate of euro packaging, for an undisclosed consideration​

* ‍transaction will be immediately earnings accretive to company​

* Net proceeds therefrom are expected to have an immaterial impact on company's net debt position