BRIEF-Paramount Group sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 Essex Property Trust Inc-
* Essex announces first quarter 2017 results
* Sees Q2 FFO per share $2.81 to $2.91
* Sees Q2 2017 core FFO per share $2.82 to $2.92
* Essex Property Trust Inc qtrly core FFO per share $2.94
* Essex Property Trust Inc qtrly total FFO per share $2.95
* Q1 FFO per share view $2.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 FFO per share view $2.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First Business Financial Services says on June 15, co sold and issued $9.1 million in aggregate principal amount of subordinated debentures
* First South Bancorp - upon termination of deal by co to enter into superior proposal, co may be required to pay to Caro a termination fee of $5.75 million Source text - http://bit.ly/2rATt0H Further company coverage: