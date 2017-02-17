Feb 17 Essilor Sa
* Says profit attributable to equity holders up 7.4% versus
5.9 pct revenue growth
* Board of directors recommends that shareholders at annual
meeting on may 11, 2017 approve payment of a dividend of eur
1.50 per share, an increase of 35.1 pct compared with 2015
dividend
* Overall, Essilor is forecasting revenue growth (excluding
currency effects) of between 6 pct and 8 pct including between 3
pct and 5 pct on a like-for-like basis
* Due to progressive effect of initiatives to be implemented
over course of year and comparison basis, group expects a higher
level of growth and profitability in second half of year versus
first half
Further company coverage: