BRIEF-Xencor reports interim positive data from ongoing mid-stage study of XMAB5871
* Xencor presents interim data from an ongoing, open-label, phase 2 study of xmab®5871 in igg4-related disease at eular 2017
Feb 27 Estia Health Ltd :
* Notes matters raised in article in the Australian Financial Review
* Clarifies that the probate liability as at Dec 31, 2016 was $68.9 million
* Argos Therapeutics announces $6,000,000 secured convertible note financing
* Dentsply Sirona Inc - company has again extended and expanded its relationship with Pacific Dental Services, Llc