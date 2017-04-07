BRIEF-Ergomed appoints Dan Weng new chief executive officer
* Says appointment of Dan Weng as its new chief executive officer and a board director of Ergomed
April 7 Estia Health Ltd :
* Estia health ltd - update in relation to sentinel portfolio management
* Received from sentinel a copy of a further investor update dated 7 april 2017
* Estia health ltd - "reiterates that there has been no other contact with sentinel or any of other parties mentioned in investor update"
* Board of estia advises shareholders to take no action as a result of this information at this time.
* Estia health ltd - no proposal, formal or informal, and no communications have been received from any of the parties concerning proposed transaction
* RESPIRATORIUS AB (PUBL) - PATENT OFFICE OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION ISSUED A DECISION TO GRANT A PATENT APPLICATION FOR RESP3000 SERIES, DESIGNED FOR USE IN CARDIOVASCULAR DIAGNOSTICS WITH PET-CAMERA
* Coard appointed Chanvit Tanphiphat as chiarman of co