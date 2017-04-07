April 7 Estia Health Ltd :

* Estia health ltd - update in relation to sentinel portfolio management

* Received from sentinel a copy of a further investor update dated 7 april 2017

* Estia health ltd - "reiterates that there has been no other contact with sentinel or any of other parties mentioned in investor update"

* Board of estia advises shareholders to take no action as a result of this information at this time.

* Estia health ltd - no proposal, formal or informal, and no communications have been received from any of the parties concerning proposed transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: