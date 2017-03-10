March 10 Esure Group Plc

* Final dividend 10.5 pence per share.

* Total dividend up 70 percent to 13.5 pence per share.

* Says gross written premiums up 19.0 percent to 655 million pounds, from 550.3 million pounds in 2015.

* Says in-force policies up 8.6 percent to 2.17 billion, from 2 billion in 2015.

* Says combined operating ratio 1.0 percentage point higher at 98.8 percent.

* Says underlying profit after tax up 18.0 percent to 80.5 million pounds.

* Says full year dividend of 13.5 pence a share, from 11.5 pence in 2015, reflects a payout ratio of 70 percent.

* Says strong capital position with group coverage at 149 percent, from 123 percent in 2015.

* Says we are on track to deliver increased value to shareholders both in 2017 and beyond.

* Says as a consequence of discount rate moving to minus 0.75 percent, group's capital position in 2017 will be reduced by 2 million pounds.