March 10 Esure Group Plc
* Final dividend 10.5 pence per share.
* Total dividend up 70 percent to 13.5 pence per share.
* Says gross written premiums up 19.0 percent to 655 million
pounds, from 550.3 million pounds in 2015.
* Says in-force policies up 8.6 percent to 2.17 billion,
from 2 billion in 2015.
* Says combined operating ratio 1.0 percentage point higher
at 98.8 percent.
* Says underlying profit after tax up 18.0 percent to 80.5
million pounds.
* Says full year dividend of 13.5 pence a share, from 11.5
pence in 2015, reflects a payout ratio of 70 percent.
* Says strong capital position with group coverage at 149
percent, from 123 percent in 2015.
* Says we are on track to deliver increased value to
shareholders both in 2017 and beyond.
* Says as a consequence of discount rate moving to minus
0.75 percent, group's capital position in 2017 will be reduced
by 2 million pounds.
