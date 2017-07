July 20 (Reuters) - ETAM DEVELOPPEMENT SCA:

* Net Sales of € 600.1 Million at 30 June 2017

* OVER Q2 2017, GROUP'S NET SALES AMOUNTED TO EUR 275.5 MILLION

H1 REVENUE EUR 600.1 MILLION, DOWN 5.3 PERCENT