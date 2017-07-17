BRIEF-Ethan Allen Interiors says expects Q4 adj. earnings in range of 41-42 cents/shr

July 17 (Reuters) - Ethan Allen Interiors Inc

* Ethan Allen Interiors Inc - company expects to report fiscal year 2017 consolidated net sales of $763.4 million compared to $794.2 in prior year

* Ethan Allen Interiors Inc - company expects an adjusted gross margin of 55.6 pct for Q4 and 55.8 pct for full fiscal year

* Ethan Allen - during Q4, retail written orders in april decreased 7.1 pct, progressively increased by 7.0 pct in May and 6.9 pct in June, resulting in 1.9 pct increase for quarter

* Ethan Allen Interiors - net sales, projected earnings for Q4 were impacted by several factors, including "very tough comparatives" with prior year quarter

* Ethan Allen Interiors Inc says so far in July, written orders have continued a strong positive trend

* Ethan Allen Interiors Inc - expects adjusted EPS for Q4 in range of $0.41 to $0.42

* Ethan Allen Interiors Inc sees full fiscal year adjusted earnings per share in range of $1.44 to $1.45

* Ethan Allen Interiors Inc - ‍expects adjusted operating margin of approximately 9.5 pct for Q4 and 8.5 pct for fiscal year​

* FY2017 revenue view $770.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S