BRIEF-Ethan Allen Q4 earnings per share $0.42

July 26 (Reuters) - Ethan Allen Interiors Inc:

* Reg-Ethan Allen reports fourth quarter and fiscal year ended june 30, 2017 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.42

* Q4 sales $194.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $194.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.42

* Ethan Allen Interiors Inc - total written orders for retail division for q4 of fiscal 2017 were up 1.9 pct compared to same prior year period