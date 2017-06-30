BRIEF-Anfield Resources announces $3 mln private placement
* Anfield Resources Inc announces $3.0 million private placement
June 30 (Reuters) -
* E*TRADE executives said to urge CEO to define co's future by end 2018 or face possible sale - WSJ Source text: on.wsj.com/2sYy7xZ
* Anfield Resources Inc announces $3.0 million private placement
* Ackroo Inc - has received orders for 11.6 million units of its ongoing private placement
(Updates with final prices, Mexican details) SAO PAULO, June 30 Brazilian stocks rose on Friday as shares of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA followed crude prices higher, though caution due to the country's political crisis lingered. Mexico's peso slipped 0.41 percent against the dollar, but posted its second quarterly gain in a row after hitting a record low in January on fears that U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist rhetoric could hurt the coun