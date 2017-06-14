BRIEF-China Oceanwide Holdings says Zheng Dong resigned as deputy chairman
* Zheng Dong resigned as non-executive director of company and deputy chairman of board due to health reason
June 14 E*Trade Financial Corp
* E*Trade Financial Corporation reports monthly activity for may 2017
* E*Trade Financial Corp - daily average revenue trades (darts) for may were 211,516, an eight percent increase from april
* E*Trade Financial Corp - net new brokerage assets were $1.4 billion in month of may
* E*Trade Financial Corp - during May, customer security holdings increased by $5.1 billion, and brokerage-related cash decreased by $0.5 billion to $52.2 billion
* E*Trade Financial Corp - customer margin balances increased $0.2 billion, ending may 2017 at $7.7 billion
LAGOS, June 22 Nigerian shares extended falls for the second day as sentiment started to weaken amid the possibility that index provider MSCI will downgrade Nigeria later in the year.
June 22 South Africa's government is maintaining its fiscal policy framework and is taking "systematic interventions" to address the country's economic challenges in the wake of damaging ratings downgrades, the cabinet said on Thursday.