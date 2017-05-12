BRIEF-Bell Partners closes $600 million Apartment Fund Vi
* Closes $600 million Apartment Fund Vi Source text for Eikon:
May 12 E*Trade Financial Corp
* e*trade financial corporation reports monthly activity for april 2017
* e*trade financial corp - daily average revenue trades (darts) for april were 196,022, a three percent decrease from march
* e*trade financial corp - net new brokerage assets were negative $0.2 billion in month
* e*trade financial corp - net new brokerage assets were negative $0.2 billion in april
* e*trade financial corp - customer margin balances increased $0.2 billion, ending april at $7.5 billion
* e*trade financial corp - customer margin balances increased $0.2 billion, ending month at $7.5 billion. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Closes $600 million Apartment Fund Vi Source text for Eikon:
BERLIN, June 19 German prosecutors have asked for far-right politician Frauke Petry's parliamentary immunity to be lifted in a case relating to allegations that she lied to election officials about her Alternative for Germany (AfD) party's finances.
* Seeks members' nod for borrowings/raising funds via issue of debt instruments worth upto 40 billion rupees