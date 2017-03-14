March 14 E*TRADE Financial Corp:
* E*TRADE Financial Corporation reports monthly activity for
February 2017
* E*TRADE -daily average revenue trades (darts) for February
were 218,964, a nine percent increase from January and a 33
percent increase from year-ago period
* E*TRADE Financial Corp - Feb net new brokerage assets were
$1.8 billion
* E*TRADE Financial Corp - added 45,767 gross new brokerage
accounts in February and ended month with about 3.5 million
brokerage accounts
