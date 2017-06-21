June 21 Etsy Inc

* Etsy inc - originally estimated severance charges and other exits costs of $4.5 million to $6 million relating to may restructuring plan - sec filing

* Etsy inc - may restructuring plan severance charges and other exit costs are now expected to be in range of $6.5 million to $8 million Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2sTiKbd) Further company coverage: