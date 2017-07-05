July 5 Eu Biologics Co Ltd :

* Says it will buy land and building located in Bongmyeong-ri, Dongsan-myeon, Chuncheon-si, Gangwon-do, Korea

* Says transaction amount is 5.34 billion won and transaction settlement date is Oct. 10

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/sqfPQf

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)