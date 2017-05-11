BRIEF-Ecommerce Alliance sells 12 pct stake in Mybestbrands to Signa Retail
* SELLS 12 PERCENT OF THE SHARES OF MYBESTBRANDS TO SIGNA RETAIL
May 11 Eugene Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it signed a 6.46 billion won contract with SK hynix Semiconductor (China) Ltd.(SKHYCL) to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment in China
MILAN, June 19 Vivendi has appealed against an Italian regulator's ruling demanding that the French media group reduce its stake in either Telecom Italia or broadcaster Mediaset, a source close to the matter said on Monday.
NEW YORK, June 19 Accenture Plc and Microsoft Corp are teaming up to build a digital ID network using blockchain technology, as part of a United Nations-supported project to provide legal identification to 1.1 billion people worldwide with no official documents.