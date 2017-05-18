May 19 Nikkei:

* Euglena to allocate new shares to 5 companies, procuring 1.1 billion yen for its new biojet fuel testing facility - Nikkei

* Kobashi Kogyo to provide 500 million yen and Chiyoda Corp to invest 300 million yen to Euglena for biojet fuel testing facility - Nikkei

* Isuzu Motors and Itochu Enex to contribute 100 million yen each to Euglena for its new biojet fuel testing facility - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2qC3viX) Further company coverage: