May 2 Eurazeo:

* Finalized its confectionery and chocolate sector investment and the creation of a new independent group, CPK.

* For five years from now, CPK has set an objective of organic growth for group brands exceeding 20 pct and of EBITDA margin of around 15 pct, in line with its peers.